Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 785 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.36 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

