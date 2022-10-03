Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rockwool A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwool A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of RKWBF opened at $155.00 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $486.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.54.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

