Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $215.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

