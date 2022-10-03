Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.92. 96,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,034,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

