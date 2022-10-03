Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 469,810 shares.The stock last traded at $62.65 and had previously closed at $62.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

