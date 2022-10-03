RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $974,364.07 and $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,170.93 or 0.99990898 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00063968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081988 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.