RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.45

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 2556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.