Ridley Co. Limited (RIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RICGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Ridley’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Ridley Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37.

Ridley Company Profile



Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company offers packaged products and supplements, such as bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; aquafeed, which includes extruded and steam pelleted products for various fin fish and prawns; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products for the pet food, stockfeed, and aquaculture sectors.

