Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Welltower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 463,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $65.14. 35,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,662. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

