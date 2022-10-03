Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

UNP stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.97. 29,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

