Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,557.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.07 on Monday, reaching $282.27. 35,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,756. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average of $396.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.