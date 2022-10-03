Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 14,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.