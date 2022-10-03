Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 14,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.