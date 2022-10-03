Revomon (REVO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,816.00

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $55,816.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon launched on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Revomon is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

