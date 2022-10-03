Reviewing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 38.17% 10.06% 1.39% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares International Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $620.43 million 4.26 $253.92 million N/A N/A BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.48 $6.92 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Bancshares and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

