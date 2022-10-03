Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,651 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,999,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 821,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 798,571 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 9,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,783. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

