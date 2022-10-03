Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 6,013 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,941,363. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

