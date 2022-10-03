Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 3,894 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34.

