Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 1,776 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

KHC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 88,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

