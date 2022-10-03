Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. 162,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

