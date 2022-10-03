Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $10.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.78. 20,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,422. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

