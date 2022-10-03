Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $373,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.62. 23,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

