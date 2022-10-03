Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

