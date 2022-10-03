Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.07.

SPGI stock traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.70. 31,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,840. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $361.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.08 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

