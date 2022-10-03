Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VDC stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.99. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.25. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

