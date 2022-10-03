Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $42.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

RBCAA opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

