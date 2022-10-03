Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

RBCAA stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $765.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

