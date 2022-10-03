Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $70.79.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.