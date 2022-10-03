RealFevr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,752.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. RealFevr has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004633 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.35 or 0.01606082 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031136 BTC.

RealFevr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

