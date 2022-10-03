RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.0040

RChain (REV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.14 or 0.99993041 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007146 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063655 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002709 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005451 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064091 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00082492 BTC.
About RChain
RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
