Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.69.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

RRC stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.