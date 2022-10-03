Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 141,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

