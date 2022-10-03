QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0110 (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,739,883,492 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

