Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lowered by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,197. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

