QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.