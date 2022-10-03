Qtum Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00014686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $295.22 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 104,354,780 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

