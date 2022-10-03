Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Decreased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.