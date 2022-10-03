Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Acquires $14,950.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,411. The company has a market cap of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLSE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

