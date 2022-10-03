Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 3.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $295.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average is $338.95. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

