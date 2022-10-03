ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $30.91. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 56,191 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $347,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

