Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

