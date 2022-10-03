Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.82 million and approximately $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00283138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00104107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00070732 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,116,099 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

