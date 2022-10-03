Piper Sandler Boosts Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target to $51.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $325.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.