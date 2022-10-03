Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,877 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up 12.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $136,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 157,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855,420. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.