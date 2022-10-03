PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.67

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.67 and last traded at $98.67, with a volume of 2452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78,101 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

