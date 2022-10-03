Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 222,119 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,006,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VTV traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.88. 65,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

