Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 35,229 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IJR stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 143,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

