Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.94 on Monday, hitting $334.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.19 and its 200-day moving average is $374.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

