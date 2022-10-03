Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 3.25% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.64. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,271. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

