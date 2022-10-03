Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.