Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VV stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,093. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

